Happy Birthday Cynthia Bailey! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star turned 53 on February 19 and she celebrated by showing fans she’s still smokin’! The Bravo celebrity shared a clip on Instagram where she twerked and danced on a pole.
Birthday twerk redemption video, i think🤔 Shit, i really tried. I think the boots helped me😜 Oh & YOU’RE WELCOME😂 @itsmikehill my hype man in the background🙈 #hustlers #pisceswomen #twerkycynt #veterantwerkchallenge #veterantwerk in my @evamarcille voice😂
when I’m in Cali, my friend Olga @olgalorencinskincare takes such amazing care of my skin. she surprised @itsmikehill & i with Valentine’s Day couples facials! thank you for all the love. made our “special day” even more special💙 #skincare #facials #beverlyhills #CHill
Less is so much more🌻 @kilprity on mug & @terrellmullin on crown
🎊Happy Birthday to @cynthiabailey10 !! We have the best rollercoaster relationship and I wouldn’t change it at all!! Enjoy your 50th fabulous one! I hope we are reunion couch sisters again...we always have the best time giggling and giving petty realness 🤣
beautiful inside & out @garcelle🍑💎 @essenceblackwomeninhollywood @essence
