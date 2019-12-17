Kandi Burruss couldn’t be more proud of her daughter Riley if she tried! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s oldest child just got accepted into her first choice college!
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kandi Burruss couldn’t be more proud of her daughter Riley if she tried! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s oldest child just got accepted into her first choice college!
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!