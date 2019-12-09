Photo credit: Bravo TV

Kenya dissed Marlo’s wig line in an interview. “Marlo is not known for good wigs, she's not known for hair, she's not known for edges. She's bald-headed to the back of her skull,” the beauty queen told the cameras. “So I'm not interested in supporting Marlo's wig line. I have my own hair care line to support and promote. You're welcome, Marlo!”