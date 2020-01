Photo credit: Shutterstock

Kenya set the record straight, claiming that she only wore the wig for the festival. “Who cares! If I want to pull a wig out of my a**, what does it matter to you?” the reality star said. Cynthia chimed in saying, “I don’t think it’s that deep," and Kenya replied, “I think it is that deep because clearly I have a haircare line and I think it’s something that was meant to try and embarrass me if I was going to be embarrassed.”











What are your thoughts on Kenya admitting to wearing a wig? Sound off in the comments.