Photo credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The sportscaster further opened up about his feeling towards Cynthia. “We caught each other at the right time. You know, because if she would’ve met me three years ago, it was a different Mike,” he said in reference to his scandalous past with women. “It's important for me, too, because I do have daughters, to reveal some of these things, and I've already told them. I've been open about that with them 'cause they're older.”