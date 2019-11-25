trending in COUPLES
NeNe Leakes got real with Bravo TV and revealed whether or not she and husband Gregg Leakes are in an open marriage. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her relationship with her longtime love and if they’re ready for the next step.
Just the 2 of us #lifeoftheleakes
Life of The Leakes #fuckcancer
Still celebrating you @greggleakes #TBT #lifeoftheleakes #family #swaggboutique😝🙃
2 can play that game! #lifeoftheleakes #blacklove
Not any ole Friday nite #lifeoftheleakes #wewillALWAYShaveabondnomatterwhat
Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg’s Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It.....WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God! Now i can go give Gregg a black eye 👊🏾since so many thinks he’s abused #fuckcancer #fuckopinions #cancersurvivor #pushthrucaretakers #lifeoftheleakes
Gregg and i had a great discussion today about relationships! He says, when a man steps out, it’s because something YOU not doing right! Agree? Disagree? He has to be kidding right? My answer to that was BULLSHIT! I think he was trying to get under my skin. PS: NO this isn’t about us! It’s a relationship discussion with other couples today #lifeoftheleakes #chitchat PSS: Hey we are having another “Couples Discussion” soon! You should come over! It’s actually really fun to me. Um Gregg looks great by the way
