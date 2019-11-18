Photo credit: shutterstock

“After I heard what I needed to hear, I got up and stormed out,” Porsha recalled. “At that point, I didn’t want to hear anymore. Because for me, I had just heard my fiancé say that he actually had sex with someone while I was carrying our child. I didn’t want to hear anything else,” Porsha continued. “There was nothing else I needed to hear, nothing I needed to say. I didn’t need to know the reasons, I didn’t need to know anything else.”