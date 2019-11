“Denise Richards has actually been MIA from filming [Real Housewives] a lot just because she’s so busy filming her other projects,” source revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “She really loves doingbut being an actress is her first priority when it comes to her career and [RHOBH] has opened even more doors for her.” However, the mother of three confirmed to the outlet that she has no plans to leave the show. "Housewives is a reality show, so they film reality, and whatever you’re working on, they’ll film that,” Denise told the publication. “I think that the Housewives film the jobs, and family life and other things we have going on in our life, otherwise it wouldn’t be a reality show.”