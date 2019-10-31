trending in REALITY TV
Nothing is stopping Denise Richards from working. Amid rumors that she has been missing from shooting the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the actress posted a pic from her day filming her soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @gtgervais & @carlitos_hair ❤️ u both... #Repost @gtgervais ・・・ Beautiful day with this Beauty. Filming #realhousewivesofbeverlyhills #bravotv with #deniserichards #rhobh #hair by @carlitos_hair #makeup by @gtgervais for @mchglobal using #kevynaucoin #foundationbalm in Med FB08. #nofilter #MakeUp #MakeUpArtist #Setlife #Beauty
A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for my fab make up today @gtgervais & of course my fab hairdo @carlitos_hair
A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on
View this post on Instagram
A little glam 💄💅🏻to go with fresh blonde highlights #goldilocks Hair: @laurarugetti Make up: @anaisartistry
A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on
View this post on Instagram
Last night... glam: #BruceWayne ... yes.. like #Batman #wwhl @bravotv
A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on
View this post on Instagram
🛫 thank you @bravotv @bravoandy @kylerichards18 for an amazing 24hrs and @JetBlue for helping us make our flight❤️
A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on
