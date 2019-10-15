trending in REALITY TV
Lisa Rinna has made it known that she’s the queen of dancing all over Instagram. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star graced her fans’ feeds once again — this time she shook her groove thang to Miley Cyrus‘ hit, “We Can’t Stop.”
We just call her Evil 🖤 #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil @disneymaleficent #maleficent
GET UP AND DANCE IN YOUR @SKIMS NOWWWWW!!!!!! I FU*KING LOVE THEM @kimkardashian 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
