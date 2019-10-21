trending in BABIES
I am almost halfway through my pregnancy and @tedwinator and I need your help! We cannot come to a decision on the name for our new baby girl. We want it to be one or two syllables, unique, and a good fit with the rest of the kiddos (whom we are no longer taking suggestions from after their last idea of calling her “Pugsley”). Comment any suggestions below-- who knows, you may name the newest addition to our family!
You know I love me some @diffeyewear- you may have caught me wearing a pair in last week’s #RHOBH. What I love about DIFF is that not only do they have so many cute styles, but their collection of blue light-blocking frames will have you looking good and feeling even better. Blue light is everywhere and is known to cause headaches, blurry vision and even poor sleep. Nobody wants that! Slate is loving her’s from their new festival collection, and I am loving that her eyes are protected. So stop staring at this unprotected! Use code TEDDIM for $10 off your own pair and say buh-bye blue light. #DIFFPartner #DIFFusetheblue #diffeyewear
We may tease each other constantly, but there’s nothing I love more than cheering you on babe! I am so grateful for the partnership, love and family we share. You were amazing and inspirational at @powerful.u today. I have loved watching you grow over the last 10 years and am grateful for your support and the extra nudge you always give me. @tedwinator @joinskyline 💕
When it starts to rain and you’re trying to remember if you left your car windows down... #rhobh #reunion
Let’s get real. I know Instagram can feel like a utopian highlight reel. So this selfie— the selfie of someone whose son woke her up at 1AM to talk Power Rangers followed by a work call at 5AM (cause East Coast 🤦🏼♀️) and a daughter ready for breakfast at 6– a woman that is tired, with no makeup, no extensions, roots for days, red skin, still hasn’t showered from her workout. This is what I call a typical Tuesday morning. And I’m still smiling, because I love it and wouldn’t have it any other way. So let’s highlight that— the real things in life which make us smile. Tell me in the comments below what that is for you. 💕
When it comes to our bodies, we have a choice: to criticize them or embrace them. I spent many years fixated on the stretch marks that run down my inner thighs or the loose skin on my arms I try to pose away in pics or how my face gets red and blotchy on days I am stressed or eat something that doesn’t agree with me. Well not today. Not now. I am loving the skin I am in and feeling damn proud about it. Proud to be unapologetically me; a woman who works hard and believes the best is always yet to come, for my mind, soul and yes, body. So I ask you to declare it: what’s your favorite thing or something you’re learning to embrace about yourself?
