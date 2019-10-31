View this post on Instagram

I LOVED dressing up for Halloween as a kid, my mother used to make all of our costumes, and my sister, brother and I used to come up with ideas months in advance. I’m not as good as my mom(I don’t make our costumes from scratch) but I do really enjoy dressing up with my kids and letting them choose what we’ll be for Halloween. This was last year(Jagger was obsessed with the incredibles). Excited for this years costume!(also chosen by Jagger ☺️) 🎃🦸🏼‍♀️👻#familycostumes #halloween #fun