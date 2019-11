View this post on Instagram

What a difference a decade makes. In my 20’s, I was constantly obsessing over my double chin, always positioning my hand like in the pic above, not being present because I was always in my head. And it wasn’t an overnight quick fix that changed everything; as they say, life is not a race— my journey to become the woman who’s comfortable in her 30’s skin hasn’t been easy but it has been worth it. With only 8 weeks left in this decade, I pose this question: what are you ready to leave behind in the 2010s and what do you want to work on throughout the 2020s? And be sure to check out my stories to see some of my @goallinbyteddi team’s transformations for additional inspiration. Let’s make this upcoming one the #decadeofdifference #allinbyteddi