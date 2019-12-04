Photo credit: MEGA

“I cheated on Sean. We separated. I took the kids. He was with someone else too,” Braunwyn explained. “We were in two different homes. I went to Hawaii. I took the kids. I enrolled them in school. I told Sean I was done.” She noted that while in Hawaii, she started dating another guy because she grew tired of Sean's busy work life. The couple eventually reunited and renewed their vows and Sean left his job to become a stay-at-home dad for a few years.