Braunwyn Windham-Burke is feeling sore. On the Tuesday, December 3 episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Brauwyn, 42, thought she was stung by a jellyfish on her backside during the cast’s vacation in Key West, Florida.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Braunwyn Windham-Burke is feeling sore. On the Tuesday, December 3 episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Brauwyn, 42, thought she was stung by a jellyfish on her backside during the cast’s vacation in Key West, Florida.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!