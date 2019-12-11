Emily Simpson has an interesting dating past. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 43, revealed on the Tuesday, December 10 episode that she used to date a drug dealer.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Emily Simpson has an interesting dating past. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 43, revealed on the Tuesday, December 10 episode that she used to date a drug dealer.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!