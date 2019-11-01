trending in COUPLES

Emily Simpson has a lot on her plate these days. Aside from being a full-time castmember of the Real Housewives of Orange County, a mother of five and recovering from her hip replacement surgery, she also has to deal with her marital issues with husband Shane. A source revealed to RadarOnline.com that the Bravo star and her husband are desperately trying to save their marriage.

