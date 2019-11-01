View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween my friends! 👻🎃👻 Unfortunately I can’t take my babies #trickortreating tonight as I’m still recovering. But Daddy @shanesimps will be taking them out! 🎃🎃 . I’m bummed because #Halloween is one of my all time favorite holidays, especially to share with kids, but I’m focusing on healing and getting stronger! . Here’s a montage of some of my favorite #halloween photos with my kids over the past few years. Here’s to making many more Halloween memories in the future! Be safe tonight everyone and enjoy your trick or treating fun with your littles! Xoxo 😘 . #rhoc #costumes #family #fun #thesimpsons #love #familytime #throwbackthursday #tbt #halloweencostume