View this post on Instagram
Happy Halloween my friends! 👻🎃👻 Unfortunately I can’t take my babies #trickortreating tonight as I’m still recovering. But Daddy @shanesimps will be taking them out! 🎃🎃 . I’m bummed because #Halloween is one of my all time favorite holidays, especially to share with kids, but I’m focusing on healing and getting stronger! . Here’s a montage of some of my favorite #halloween photos with my kids over the past few years. Here’s to making many more Halloween memories in the future! Be safe tonight everyone and enjoy your trick or treating fun with your littles! Xoxo 😘 . #rhoc #costumes #family #fun #thesimpsons #love #familytime #throwbackthursday #tbt #halloweencostume
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday Babe! 🥰🥰🙌🏻🙌🏻❤️❤️ @shanesimps @ruthschris . #rhoc #birthday #birthdayboy #love #life #44yearsyoung
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Mr and Mrs Simpson take Los Cabos @hyattzivacabos 🌺🌸❤️🌹🎉 #vacation #loscabos #mexico #habloespanol #rhoc #vacay #nokids #imissthemtho #dietcoke #cabo #faithnomore @shanesimps Sunglasses by @ivivision 😎🥰🙌🏻 Dress by @xixpalms 🌹🌺🌹 Husband by @pary_simpson
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
We reached a milestone of TEN years of marriage on February 14th ❤️❤️and even after a decade together....we are still committed to each other, and committed to raising five kids (3 together and my two step-daughters) with heaps of love and laughter and the very best of parenting intentions to guide them to become kind, compassionate, inspiring and educated humans ***** Thank you Mr. Simpson for always putting me and our family first after all these years together 😘😘 Your integrity, commitment to family and hands on approach to parenting our children is always to be commended!! Here’s to another 10 years! 🥂🥂 (insert Diet Coke emoji here) @shanesimps #love #family #familylife #familyfirst #marriage #rhoc #thesimpsons #10yearanniversary #mrsimpson #lds
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Who wants to tell me what’s floating behind my head in this photo?! 😱😱😱 The guy behind Shanes head tho 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️😂😂 #momanddad #rhoc #nightout #thesimpsons #whatsbehindme? #ruthschris #parentsnightout #photobomb #ghosts
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
