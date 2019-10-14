trending in HEALTH
- Demi Lovato, Ben Affleck & More: 11 Celebrities Who Are Open About Their Sobriety
- Matt Reveals Ben Is ‘Doing Great’ After Breaking His Sobriety At Hollywood Party
- Adrienne Bailon Says Her Weight Loss Was Motivated By Her Desire To Have A Baby
- 53-Year-Old Halle Berry Shows Off Her Incredible Toned Abs
- Will Smith Shares Hospital Footage From His Colonoscopy Examination
Emily Simpson revealed that she’s about to go through a life-changing surgery later this month. The Real Housewives of Orange County star announced the news on Twitter on October 12.
I’m having hip replacement surgery October 28th. I’m nervous, but beyond excited about finally being able to move pain free. The “new” Emily can’t wait to run, jump, workout, walk a catwalk and dance!! #rhoc
— Emily Simpson (@RealOCEmily) October 12, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Did you know that collagen makes up 70% of your skin, hair, nails, muscles, bones, tendons and even digestive system? What this means is... If you want to look younger and feel good too, you need to make sure you have as much collagen as possible. The reason why is... By the time you’re 40 years old, you’ve lost about 25% of your collagen production! And... by the time you’re 60, you’ve lost about 50% of your overall collagen! What this means is loose, dry skin, weak, painful joints, thinning hair, and even a troubled digestive system! . The good news is... I found a collagen protein called @WarriorMade Got2Protein! It makes my skin, hair and nails look amazing, it tastes like a delicious chocolate drink and it's a great meal replacement if you wanna stay lean! . Even better.. it is one of the only collagen proteins that uses high quality collagen and even contains an herb called Gotu Kola that can help stimulate your own collagen production! And the best part is... We connected with the company @WarriorMade and they decided to give all my followers a full 20% off for a limited time! I highly recommend you check this out! Here’s the link for your discount! . www.warriormade.com/emily . #WeAreWarriorMade #MyGo2Protein #WarriorMadeAd
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
I’m proud to have been on the social committee for the American Heart Association @ahaorangecounty ❤️in past years and currently this year. . In honor of the upcoming “Heart Gala” my amazing friend @sukibijoux who designs the beautiful Heart Earrings (which I wore in the last episode) and Heart Choker will donate 20% of the proceeds from sales on these two items to the @ahaorangecounty for the month of September and October. . You can purchase the heart earrings or heart choker at www.shopsukibijoux.com . These beauties make a perfect gift for a girlfriend, daughter, wife or for yourself! Give the gift of love ❤️ to someone and give back to charity at the same time! Win win! Xoxo 😘 . #rhoc #heart #americanheartassociation #charity #giveback #love #dogood
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Who’s ready to shop for a cause??? Come meet me at @hammittla’s grand opening THURSDAY at @southcoastplaza from 6-8pm. I’ll be there sipping 🥂🥂and shopping in support of Blind Children’s Center . TAG your #girlfriends and let’s make it a fun #girlsnightout #Hammitt #FeelItLoveItHammitt #HammittPartner
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
#sundayfunday riding the trolley 🚃 through Dana Point with the boys and stopping for cupcakes... then riding the trolley back. . What is everyone doing on this Sunday Funday?! . Sunglasses 😎 by @ivivision . #sunday #adventures #trolley #danapoint #twins #twinboys #momlife #rhoc
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!