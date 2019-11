In a recent episode of RHOC, the Bravo star broke down in tears over her health and fitness when she weighed herself at costar's gym. She asked Tamra, 52, for help after she realized her weight gain was messing with her arthritis. “I’ll be honest with you, I have not weighed myself in probably eight or nine months because I just, I don’t want to know,” she said during the episode. “I’ve been avoiding knowing any of this information. I’ve just been living in denial. I don’t know if I want to know.” The Ohio-born attorney was sad after she stepped on the scale. “That’s the most I’ve ever weighed,” she said. “That’s off the charts. It’s really sad for me that I weigh this number.”