Emily Simpson is one changed woman! The Real Housewives of Orange County has a new look and she just couldn’t wait to show it off on Instagram on October 17.
View this post on Instagram
Shorter hair don’t care! What do you think?! Longer or shorter?! 🤔🤷♀️🙌🏻 . #rhoc #hair #hairstyles #style Earrings by @anamariortega
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to my amazing friend and stylist @lisalanderssociety who threw such a cute meet and greet event at her store @swirlboutique 🎉🥂👯♀️🎉 . We raised money for the @ahaorangecounty ❤️❤️ and I met lots of new people! . Thank you to everyone for coming out and supporting the #AHA and a big shout out to my girlfriends who never miss an opportunity to be my biggest cheerleaders and who always step up to contribute to a worthy cause! I love you girls 💋❤️👸🏼 . Photos by: @candacerockphoto ❤️💋 . #charity #giveback #americanheartassociation #love #heart #friends #style #fashion #shop #shopforacause
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
I’m proud to have been on the social committee for the American Heart Association @ahaorangecounty ❤️in past years and currently this year. . In honor of the upcoming “Heart Gala” my amazing friend @sukibijoux who designs the beautiful Heart Earrings (which I wore in the last episode) and Heart Choker will donate 20% of the proceeds from sales on these two items to the @ahaorangecounty for the month of September and October. . You can purchase the heart earrings or heart choker at www.shopsukibijoux.com . These beauties make a perfect gift for a girlfriend, daughter, wife or for yourself! Give the gift of love ❤️ to someone and give back to charity at the same time! Win win! Xoxo 😘 . #rhoc #heart #americanheartassociation #charity #giveback #love #dogood
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Filming the #RHOC aftershow today with @kellyddodd 🍊🥂🍊🥂 The fastest fours ever when you crack each other up, quote the same movies and finish each other’s sentences ... “No more yanky my wanky, the Donger need food” . Thank you to @purebeautybydanielle for the old Hollywood glam 💋💄💋#rhoc #aftershow @bravotv
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Moms... if your kids are anything like my kids they run and hide at the first sight of any kind of medicine. I used to have the hardest time getting my kids any relief when they had a sore throat, or upset stomach until i found a lollipop!! Yes... a lollipop from @lolleez_pops . Momeez Choice has created two organic lollipops to help your little ones feel better: @lolleez_pops organic throat soothing pops and Tumeez organic tummy soothing pops. Momeez Choice remedies are USDA certified organic, Non-GMO, as well as gluten, dairy and nut free, which is perfect for us because Keller has a nut allergy. . If you want to make your day a little “eezier,” check out these delicious pops to soothe your little one’s sick day, and also soothe your conscience that you are helping them feel better in a healthy and fun way! . TAG a mom friend below who needs this mom life saver in their life too!!! 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 . #lolleez #tumeez #momeezchoice #mom #momlife #healthykids #kids
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
I want to thank all of you amazing people out there for being so kind, loving and supportive! You all truly have hearts of gold! . In honor of your kindness and in honor of celebrating SELF-LOVE, I want to do a Give-Away to two lucky followers! ❤️❤️ Two people will WIN a pair of gold heart earrings from one of my favorite jewelry designers @sukibijoux . All you have to do to win is: 1. Comment below and tell me what you LOVE about yourself! I want to hear a lot of self love going on! 2. Follow @sukibijoux 3. Tag two friends on @sukibijoux post about this giveaway . Good luck my gorgeous friends! I’ll announce two winners tomorrow night after the new episode of RHOC PST 🍊🍊 on @BravoTV . #rhoc #heart #love #selflove #loveyourself #heartsofgold
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Just an #Ohio girl living in a #orangecounty world 🌎 🍊 . #beach #lagunabeach #nomakeup #sun #sand #freckles #beachhairdontcare
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
- Tagged:
- emily simpson
- RHOC
