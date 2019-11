Photo credit: Instagram

"So a lot of you know that I’ve struggled with weight gain over the past year due to chronic pain from arthritis," she wrote alongside the pic. "The severity of the pain left me depressed and completely unmotivated to do any type of exercise or movement." The mother of three hired a trainer to help stay focused on her goal. "I’m feeling healthier, looking better, and feeling stronger!" she wrote as a result of her gym sessions. "I’m more active with my kids and my hip pain is even improving!"