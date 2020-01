Her post comes just days after Bravo producers considered firing the entire RHOC cast because they felt the show was "boring." "The pickup letters are going to be sent out the week of January 6 and no one is safe. Bravo execs are considering firing everyone. They don’t want the show to be boring. They’re making the decision now and are going to let the ladies know in a few days," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Vicki’s demotion may turn into her getting fired completely. Vicki has no leverage anymore. The execs are in charge and they don’t want the show to be the same. All of the fighting, the lawsuits, it was difficult," the insider added.