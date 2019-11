Photo credit: Gina Kirschenheiter Instagram

A bright spot for Gina is that she has a new boyfriend. She couldn't help but gush about her beau during an interview with The Daily Dish. "I am dating someone now and I think it's been really good. So far, so good, and it's new. But it's good and I'm happy," she said. "It's different [from my previous relationship], but I think you don't really know what it could be like and how good things could be and the potential for a good, healthy relationship until you find one. And I really like that it's different and I'm happy. It's good. So far, so good," she said.