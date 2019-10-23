View this post on Instagram

Still in love with my glam from WWHL last week. @carolinemakeuptime did an amazing job as always using my @lavaalashes collection in style ‘sweetheart ! If you haven’t ordered your set head over and shop now! The Gina Selection features my top 3 favorite lashes that you can take from day to night 💄❤️ #RHOC #LavaaLashes 📸 @carolinemakeuptime