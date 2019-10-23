trending in HEALTH
- Demi Lovato, Ben Affleck & More: 11 Celebrities Who Are Open About Their Sobriety
- Matt Reveals Ben Is ‘Doing Great’ After Breaking His Sobriety At Hollywood Party
- Adrienne Bailon Says Her Weight Loss Was Motivated By Her Desire To Have A Baby
- 53-Year-Old Halle Berry Shows Off Her Incredible Toned Abs
- Will Smith Shares Hospital Footage From His Colonoscopy Examination
Gina Kirschenheiter is getting in shape to look her best for the upcoming Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 reunion. The Long Island native took to Instagram to share that she’s been freezing away her fat to prep for the show.
View this post on Instagram
Still in love with my glam from WWHL last week. @carolinemakeuptime did an amazing job as always using my @lavaalashes collection in style ‘sweetheart ! If you haven’t ordered your set head over and shop now! The Gina Selection features my top 3 favorite lashes that you can take from day to night 💄❤️ #RHOC #LavaaLashes 📸 @carolinemakeuptime
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
View this post on Instagram
Everyone’s been asking what else I’ve been doing to get ready for the #RHOC reunion! 🍊 I’m loving the fat freeze treatments and whole body cryotherapy at @cryohaus ❄️❄️❄️ On the 22nd (Tomorrow), they will be offering 20% off ALL packages/memberships! Yes, ALL! Save hundreds! Do not miss out on this exclusive and rare promotion they are offering on ONE DAY ONLY! Go check them out and tell them I sent you 😘 ❄️ 1101 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 ❄️❄️❄️
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
View this post on Instagram
When #NationalHandbagDay and #ThrowbackThursday fall on the same day... 👯♀️ 🛍 #RHOC
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
View this post on Instagram
Stopped by @drvictoriadds this week to get my teeth whitened for the #RHOC reunion! 🍊 Loved hanging out with her and her awesome team!! 🦷 She’s got you covered on both coasts practicing in both NYC and LA! #CosmeticDentist #Veneers #Smile #TeethWhitening #CelebrityDentist
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
View this post on Instagram
When in NYC dirty water dogs are a must 🌭🙌🏻 #RHOC
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
View this post on Instagram
Did you know that collagen makes up 70% of your skin, hair, nails, muscles, bones, tendons and even digestive system? What this means is... If you want to look younger and feel good too, you need to make sure you have as much collagen as possible. The reason why is... By the time you’re 40 years old, you’ve lost about 25% of your collagen production! And... by the time you’re 60, you’ve lost about 50% of your overall collagen! What this means is loose, dry skin, weak, painful joints, thinning hair, and even a troubled digestive system! The good news is... I found a collagen protein Called @WarriorMade Got2Protein! It makes my skin, hair and nails look amazing, it tastes like a delicious chocolate drink and it's a great meal replacement if you wanna stay lean! Even better... It's one of the only collagen proteins that uses grass fed, high quality collagen and even contains an herb called Gotu Kola that can help stimulate your own collagen production! And the best part is... We connected with the company @WarriorMade and they decided to give all my followers a full 20% off for a limited time! I highly recommend you check this out! Here’s the link for your discount! WarriorMade.com/Gina #WeAreWarriorMade #MyGo2Protein #WarriorMadeAd
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
View this post on Instagram
🛍 Love stopping by @calliegirlboutique to see all the new arrivals #ShopTillYouDrop #RHOC
A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- gina kirschenheiter
Sound off in the comments below!