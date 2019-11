For fans who may be considering freezing their own fat away, there are a few important things to know., Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and Medical Director at BeautyFix Med Spa explains that there is a big difference between cryotherapy and and cryoliposis. "Cryotherapy has become more and more popular as a faster way to recover after exercise. Whole-body [cryotherapy] is not FDA approved for fat loss currently, but there is a lot of anecdotal accounts of its increasing metabolism," Dr. Fallek explains to OKmagazine.com. "Cryoliposis, known mostly by its trade name, Coolsculpting is a great way to non surgically remove fat with literally no downtime. If this is what she is doing, then I highly recommend it as a quick treatment."