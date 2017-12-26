REALITY TV
Another One

‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Lizzie Rovsek Files For Divorce From Husband Christian!

December 26, 2017 13:21PM

Cast members Shannon Beador & Kelly Dodd also ended their marriages recently.

Another one bites the dust in marriage land for one of the cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County.  This time around, it’s Lizzie Rovsek, who just filed for divorce from her husband Christian after eight years of marriage.  Click-through for all the details.  

Lizzie first appeared as a main cast member during season 9 of the show, and then was a “friend of the housewives” for season 10.  She also made a couple of guest appearances during RHOC’s most recent season.  
According to Radar Online, Lizzie filed a petition for a dissolution of marriage from Christian on October 19th of this year.   The couple have two young sons together.
He has not responded to the petition, and as now, there are no future hearings scheduled in the case.  Lizzie has also not posted any photos of her with Christian on social media in months, taking pics with her two young sons instead.
Although Lizzie & Christian’s marriage ending didn’t play out on RHOC, two other’s did as fellow cast member Shannon Beador and her husband David have split up after 17 years together.  Shannon announced the news during part one of the show’s reunion in November. 
Kelly Dodd also announced in September that she is divorcing her husband Michael, whose rocky marriage played a big part in her role on the show. 
Is there some sort of a curse going on with marriage's ending for the RHOC ladies?  If so, whose next?  Tamra & Eddie?  Lydia & Doug?
What are your thoughts on Lizzie’s marriage ending?  Sound off in the comments! 

