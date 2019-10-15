trending in BABIES
Looks like Meghan King Edmonds and her children didn’t have the best time at the animal farm. The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s daughter, Aspen, was attacked by a goat while they spent time by the farm’s pumpkin patch.
Some family memories will never be forgotten 🐐 😂 #grantsfarm #gangsallhere (can we talk about our unphased and fearless leader, Hayes?! Who thinks everything is just fine on the ground underneath these goats! ...Or on top of him, eating his clothes... he is NOT bothered. Meanwhile Aspen, Hart, and I are still recovering from our panic.)
Ah, those beautiful first days of new mommyhood. So much joy (and hormones, and questions, and hours spent awake!). Even now they are one, I’m still learning new things every day. The @peanut app has really helped me connect with other moms who think like me. Now my life has changed, I can connect with moms of multiples, moms with kids who have special needs, and moms who just need to laugh over a glass of wine. You can ask questions and get advice about almost anything! If you’re a mom or mom-to-be, give this app a try. It’s a safe space to connect with mamas to answer that weird question you have (that’s really not that weird btw 😉) #peanutapp #sponsored.
Lazy summer days... yeah right 😜 (Pic by daddy)
Happy Birthday, America! 🇺🇸 We walked in a neighborhood parade, Hayes and Hart tried their first popsicles, we all went swimming, and Mimi, Papa, Aunt Cakey, and @nahocl helped me keep my head from spinning! (Daddy on the road with the @cardinals)
- Meghan King Edmonds
