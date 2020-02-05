trending in REALITY TV
Meghan King Edmonds went to bat for oldest daughter, Aspen, 3, when the Bravo star defended her little one for chewing on a melatonin gummy.
Christmas morning: full of joy and laughter (...and also oversleeping because your toddler was in your bed so you couldn’t check your alarm volume and turns out it was at ZERO and you didn’t find out till 7:26am... when your twin boys are screaming and the alarm ***silently*** has been going off since 6am... but you’ve been helping Santa with duties/aka installing - literally - a new play room, and didn’t get to sleep till 2am; stressing out your kids don’t see the “big gift” right away; putting your premade casseroles in the oven 1.5 hours late then forgetting you have to cook a special syrup even though you still haven’t brushed your teeth/hair but your entire family is over - each looking like a snack bc they prepared properly - and hungrily awaiting their promised breakfast; all whist 3 terrorists parasitically demand their milk with full diapers awaiting my changing.) Christmas, such a magical holiday. 🌟 Btw I think many moms can relate, right? If so, please share your experiences with me. I could use some solidarity 👊🏼💪🏼
“Eat a burger.” That’s what they say. I’ll be real with you: I’m too thin. But please, I deserve some grace. I am doing the damn thing with all of the dignity I can muster as I put my kiddos before anything else. Much more on this (why I’ve actually lost so much weight, how I feel about it, and what I’m doing about it) #ontheblog #linkinbio #tooskinny #skinnyshaming #stressnoneating
This was today, HBOT consecutive dive #54/60! (And he slept today which is a rare occurrence.) This has been such a commitment to do five days a week until our goal is complete. We do this on top of all Hart’s other therapies... I can’t wait to take a break! But WOW hyperbaric oxygen therapy is AMAZING. I have seen such positive gains in Hart ranging from fluidity in joint movement, the whole body working together more seamlessly, improved cognition (especially regarding problem solving and desire to communicate verbally), and his immune system is INSANELY strong. (For myself I have noticed quicker cognitive processing, and more energy with less sleep required.) The goal is to compress the oxygen so that it infiltrates every cell in the body more quickly and effectively than room air and helps each cell achieve its highest potential (for Hart the goal is to literally reawaken his damaged brain cells while also ensuring the healthy brain synapses are functioning at their highest potential). Everyone has access to hyperbaric medicine but it is largely considered an alternative treatment which translates to “cash pay only.” Look into your local health places to find an HBOT for yourself (seek out places that do vitamin IVs). Following the dives we head back to @napacenter in a couple weeks to really put his new skills to the test! #gohartgo
I buy her all the outfits but all she wants to wear is her princess dresses. I read her all the books but all she wants is for me to tell her “a story” (aka an off-the-cuff fairytale... every. time. she. sleeps. and multiple. and they have to include Elsa or Jesse). But all she really wants to do is play all day. And I’m down. #aspenkingedmonds #greatestmasterpiece #shesaKING #shesREALroyalty
Ah, those beautiful first days of new mommyhood. So much joy (and hormones, and questions, and hours spent awake!). Even now they are one, I’m still learning new things every day. The @peanut app has really helped me connect with other moms who think like me. Now my life has changed, I can connect with moms of multiples, moms with kids who have special needs, and moms who just need to laugh over a glass of wine. You can ask questions and get advice about almost anything! If you’re a mom or mom-to-be, give this app a try. It’s a safe space to connect with mamas to answer that weird question you have (that’s really not that weird btw 😉) #peanutapp #sponsored.
