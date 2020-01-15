trending in REALITY TV
Shannon Beador is demanding Jim Bellino to turn over his bank records in their turbulent legal battle. The ex-husband of Alexis Bellino sued the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her castmate Tamra Judge in 2019 over claims that they defamed him on a podcast.
