Shannon Beador is demanding Jim Bellino to turn over his bank records in their turbulent legal battle. The ex-husband of Alexis Bellino sued the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her castmate Tamra Judge in 2019 over claims that they defamed him on a podcast.

