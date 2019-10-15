trending in COUPLES
Shannon Beador and her boyfriend John Janssen had a hot date night in New York City earlier this week and the two looked completely in love! But did things get a little too hot when the insurance broker groped the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s butt?
Finally a weekend of bike riding only. Not going out. Having a ball on day one! ❤️
