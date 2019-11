Photo credit: Instagram

Tamra and her family picked up a few very large pumpkins while at the patch for their home. The Vena CBD founder is mom to Ryan, Sophia as well as sonand daughter. Her relationship with Sidney has been strained since she split from ex-husbandin 2011 Sidney is currently away at college and Tamra still has hope that she will repair her relationship with her estranged daughter. She told Us Weekly in August, “She’s away at college, and so it’s still pretty tough. But I haven’t lost hope.”