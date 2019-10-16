Tamra and Sydney, 20, have a fractured relationship ever since she divorced her father, Simon Barney, in 2011. While the two reunited at her high school graduation in 2017, Tamra caused some heat when she shared photos of the event on Instagram after Sidney requested that she didn't. “All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere,” Sidney wrote at the time in Facebook post. “Not even two weeks after I graduated she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press. The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight.”