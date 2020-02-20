trending in REALITY TV

Teresa Giudice encouraged Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Josephs’ ponytail after Danielle was done fighting! On the February 19 episode of The Real Housewives of New JerseyMelissa Gorga had a sit down with Danielle about the incident.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation