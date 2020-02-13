Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“The first half of my life was for everyone: my kids, my family, my ex-husband, anybody who was in my life,” Dolores explained. “Before I have that [again], I would like to get to know myself better. I’m working with a shaman. I’m doing a lot of spiritual stuff. I’m a devout Catholic, but I think there’s so much more to learn, and I want a clear mind before I make any other decisions in my life."