Photo credit: Shutterstock

Teresa’s oldest daughter Gia revealed earlier in the episode that she chose to go to Rutgers to be close to home in case her dad came home. “He's done with his sentence, but his immigration case isn't finished yet,” Gia said in a confessional. “He just has to stay there for a little bit until his case is finalized because we're appealing it. I already told him, 'Say you lose this appeal, you better fight it until the Supreme Court.' And at first because he didn't want to be in ICE he was like, 'I'm done with this s**t.' But I'm just like, 'If you do that, you will not have a relationship with me.'"