trending in HEALTH
- Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Details Her 55 Lbs. Postpartum Weight Struggles
- Taraji P. Henson Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression & Anxiety
- Tia Mowry Shares Her Workout Routine 18 Months After Giving Birth To Daughter
- Britney Spears Is In A 'Very Stable Place' As She Marks Her 38th Birthday
- 'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Reveals Exactly How Much Weight She's Lost
Jennifer Aydin is still recovering after her tummy tuck two weeks ago. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star underwent the procedure last month and she opened up about her health following the surgery.
View this post on Instagram
Need the perfect holiday gift? 🛍Go shop my NEW Ultimate Beauty Pillow and take advantage of the #blackfridaysale we’re having, going on until #cybermonday at midnight! 🕛 Link is in my Bio and on @shopjenniferaydin 📍 #shoppingonline #blackfriday2019 #cybermonday2019 #theultimatebeautypillow #jenniferaydin #rhonj #linethoselips #liftthoselashes #beatthosebrows #35dollars #llb
A post shared by ᴊᴇɴɴɪғᴇʀ ᴀʏᴅɪɴ (@jenniferaydin) on
View this post on Instagram
It’s good for me walk around. Don’t mind that weird hanging thing between my legs, that’s just a catheter which is the best thing ever so I don’t have to keep going to the bathroom every five minutes. (I’ve also realized that I have way too many light switches that I don’t know where they go)My ass is also looking at little fat but it could be the layering… I hope. Lol- Please don’t judge me about getting into the elevator. For the first time since we’ve moved in, it’s actually come in quite handy. My husband is the best, my kids are the best, and it’s really important to have a good support system in place when recovering through such a traumatic surgery. I believe that people are innately good and it’s human nature to be kind so just ask- asking for help is ok:)Thank you for all your warm wishes and prayers of a speedy recovery because I have exciting places I need to be at within two weeks. I know you guys already know that I’m super silly but did you know I’m also a hopeless optimist. And I got to get ready because in two weeks I’m going to be with the @countessluann at the @borgataac for her Christmas cabaret show! Stay tuned for more details when I’m not on so many meds!! Bill took the kids to church so I’m going to sleep while it’s quiet. I hope he brings me back some @dunkin #tummytuckjourney #keepitmoving #theshowmustgoon #holidaytime imgoingtosleepnow #rhonj
A post shared by ᴊᴇɴɴɪғᴇʀ ᴀʏᴅɪɴ (@jenniferaydin) on
View this post on Instagram
Plastic makes...a perfect couple 💕 @aydinplasticsurgery @bravowwhl #rhonj
A post shared by ᴊᴇɴɴɪғᴇʀ ᴀʏᴅɪɴ (@jenniferaydin) on
View this post on Instagram
One day left! @bravocon2019 Hanging with @aydinplasticsurgery @affiniahotels See you guys tomorrow! #rhonj
A post shared by ᴊᴇɴɴɪғᴇʀ ᴀʏᴅɪɴ (@jenniferaydin) on
View this post on Instagram
I’ve decided to let you guys in on a personal decision that I’ve been contemplating with ever since I had my fifth child. A tummy tuck. It wasn’t an easy decision. To be honest, I was scared, scared to bite the bullet and actually do what I said I was going to do all these years. You know how sometimes we just talk shit. But for me, Especially now, since I’ve lost so much weight, I have a lot of excess loose skin that can only be removed with surgery. You may wonder how I can have my husband, someone so personal to me, do this invasive procedure. It’s not about the cost. Thank God, I have the blessings to go to any doctor I want. And I’ve talked about this with him thoroughly , and do you know what he tells me? “No one will ever look after you, take the meticulous time necessary, and go above and beyond for you the way I will...” And he’s right. Not only Am I smitten,but I was sold. He is the only one I want to do this for me. I will keep you posted on my recovery and feel free to ask as many questions as you want. I will try to answer through all my grogginess @aydinplasticsurgery #tummytuck #rhonj #plasticmakesperfect
A post shared by ᴊᴇɴɴɪғᴇʀ ᴀʏᴅɪɴ (@jenniferaydin) on
View this post on Instagram
Can’t wait for the holiday season! This was my day 1 look for @bravocon2019 Bodysuit from @revolve pants from @marccain belt from @chanelofficial shoes @jimmychoo hoops and cross from @jmjewels body by @aydinplasticsurgery @absolutenutritioncounseling @elitehealthcenternj and face beat by @makeupbyalaha. It takes a village folks!!! #rhonj
A post shared by ᴊᴇɴɴɪғᴇʀ ᴀʏᴅɪɴ (@jenniferaydin) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Jennifer Aydin
Sound off in the comments below!