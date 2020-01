Photo credit: INSTARImages

“Your ovaries look really good,” Amy, the medical assistant informed her. “ The A.M.H. came out great.” When Melissa asked for clarification about the term, Amy explained, “A.M.H. is one of the indicators that we use for your ovarian reverse. Anything at 1.1 or higher is considered normal. But yours is at 2.83. At your age, 2.83 is amazing. “