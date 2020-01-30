trending in REALITY TV

Melissa Gorga has a few words to say to estranged brother-in-law Joe Giudice after he was spotted in Mexico grinding on another woman. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stopped by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and gave her thoughts on Joe’s Isla Mujeres vacation.

