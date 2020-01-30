trending in REALITY TV
Melissa Gorga has a few words to say to estranged brother-in-law Joe Giudice after he was spotted in Mexico grinding on another woman. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stopped by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and gave her thoughts on Joe’s Isla Mujeres vacation.
HAPPY NEW YEAR 🎊 We love you all and wish you all the happiest 2020❤️ dress: @envybymg
“Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.” Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently.” – Quote by Henry Ford In 2020, I may have to learn to be self-restraint with bowl usage, hot water heating, or lack of American amenities but I can get accustom to that cause I get to see these faces again!! Till next time!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Ready for Tonight’s #RHONJ ?! Green jumpsuit @envybymg
I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self. 10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done. I am so thankful for Dr. Preminger @premingermd. She was amazing, and so professional. I absolutely loved her and could not be happier with the results. I was very nervous to re-do my breasts , but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self. I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day. If it is something that requires cosmetic surgery to feel better I highly recommend Dr. Preminger @premingermd, and could not be happier with the results. I felt like she understood me, and really made me feel comfortable. I am grateful to have had such a professional approach. Dr. Preminger is Harvard, Cornell & Columbia educated Board Certified plastic surgeon. Based on my experience I can see why Dr.Preminger sits on the board of American Plastic Surgery, was the Chair of Ethics for the American Society of Plastic Surgeons for 2 years, and why she has an ethics faculty appointment at Cornell University Medical College. #teresaguidice #drpreminger #plasticsurgeon #breastimplants #femaleempowerment #standingstrong #nyc #doctor #boardcertified #harvard #cornell #columbia #president #ethicsboard #americanboardofplasticsurgery #lovetheskinyourein #feelgood #smile #selflove #boardmember #americansocietyofplasticsurgeons #notapaidadvertisement
