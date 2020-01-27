trending in REALITY TV

Joe Giudice didn’t look so heartbroken over his recent split from estranged wife Teresa Giudice on January 25 when he was spotted partying with bikini-clad women in Mexico. According to reports, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was seen grinding on another woman.

 

