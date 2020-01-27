trending in REALITY TV
- Chelsea Houska Celebrates Son Watson's Third Birthday With A Pizza Cake!
- Just Like Momma! Lisa Films Her Daughters Delilah & Amelia Dancing Up A Storm
- Tamra Judge Is Leaving ‘RHOC’ After 12 Season—Find Out Why
- Andy Cohen Reacts To Vicki Gunvalson's Exit From ‘RHOC’
- Vicki Gunvalson Announces She's Leaving 'RHOC' After 14 Years On The Show
Joe Giudice didn’t look so heartbroken over his recent split from estranged wife Teresa Giudice on January 25 when he was spotted partying with bikini-clad women in Mexico. According to reports, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was seen grinding on another woman.
View this post on Instagram
Therapeutic foot massage! 💦 🐟 💆♂️ My 👣 with these🐟🐟 🐟massaging equals ❤️#relaxing #longawaited
A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice) on
View this post on Instagram
Reverse 🥋 on this 🐠! 🎣🌊 #fish #laugh #familytime
A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice) on
View this post on Instagram
Looking at these girls smile is truly a blessing they are so much fun ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice) on
View this post on Instagram
@spablunj is the place to go for facials, they use @christinaskincareusa products and Anglea the owner is amazing! I’ve been going to @lashed_by_taylor the NJ Lash Boss for a long time now, love her! If you’re looking to gift yourself this holiday season or need a gift check out @spablunj for all your skincare & beauty needs! #njspa #lashes #facialtreatment #spablu@ms
A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Joe Giudice
- Teresa Giudice
Sound off in the comments below!