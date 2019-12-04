View this post on Instagram

Hi lovers♥️ #rhonj starts in 30! Tonight @joeygorga & I really open up about whether or not it’s the right time to have another baby or not. Super hard decision. A lot of sleepless nights over it. We went to @thermanetwork in NJ (amazing place if you’re looking) for any of my LA followers, RMA also has a location in SoCal! You’ll watch Dr. Drews really helps us figure out if in vitro fertilization is the right choice for us or not🤷🏻‍♀️ Stay tuned!!