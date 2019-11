Photo credit: Shutterstock

Joe broke his silence for the first time since his move to Italy in an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish on October 21. "You just gotta look forward and never look back. I’ve learned a valuable lesson from all this and I know my family is the most important thing to me, but it’s better that I’m out here than in there," he said in a video message. "Life, it’s always better to look through the windshield and not through the rear view mirror. It’s a much bigger picture when you’re looking through the windshield. But at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect," he added.