Photo credit: INSTARImages

A fan called into the show and asked Jennifer what she thought about Bethenny’s shady Instagram comment . Under a meme in which Jennifer called herself a "comedian," the mom of one made it clear that she believed the opposite. When responding to the question, Jennifer didn’t hold back at all. “I think [Bethenny] said something like ‘said no one funny about themselves ever,’ and I would say she’s absolutely right. The things I say? Said no one ever,” she clapped back.