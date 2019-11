Photo credit: INSTARImages

“Happy birthday!” Paul, 42, captioned a picture of Bethenny sitting across from him at dinner. ”You have brought me true happiness, and I’m so lucky to have you in my life. No one is smarter, funnier, or makes a bigger impact to help those around us. Thank you for being the most loving partner. I can’t wait to celebrate you today.” Bethenny responded to her beau’s post in the comments section with an XO symbol and kissing emoji.