Dorinda Medley takes pride in being the hostess with the mostess. The Real Housewives of New York star shared a fun picture of herself with Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps during a fun night at her Berkshires home, Blue Stone Manor. Dorinda’s gorgeous home in Massachusetts is known for its infamous shark room. The housewives have argued about it before when it came time for them to pick rooms during their stay in April, as no one wanted to “wake up with a big fish.”