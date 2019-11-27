trending in STYLE
- Versace Sues Fashion Nova Over 'Knockoff' Jennifer Lopez Grammys Dress
- Pregnant Christina Milian Wears Cute & Comfy Ensemble While Running Errands In LA
- Lil Nas X, Lizzo & More Stars Shine At The 2019 'American Music Awards'
- See Ciara’s Best Looks From The 2019 American Music Awards
- More Work Done? Fans Slam Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Absolutely Terrible’ Lips
Dorinda Medley made fans gasp on November 25 when she shared photos of her cover shoot for Jez magazine. The Real Housewives of New York City star debuted a shocking new look that made her followers do a double take.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on
View this post on Instagram
Turban, or no turban, that’s the question.
A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on
View this post on Instagram
Who’s ready for @dorobics at 11:00 @bravocon2019. Meet me at #Bravoconbazaar!
A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on
View this post on Instagram
Cats out of the bag or should I say tigress!@leahmob. #rhony #❤
A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on
View this post on Instagram
Hostess with the .... MOSTESS! #theberzerkshires @countessluann @ramonasinger @colincowielifestyle
A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Dorinda Medley
- Ramona Singer
Sound off in the comments below!