COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Why, Girl?

Shocking! ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Star Bethenny Frankel Reunites With Her Ex

February 6, 2018 9:59AM

This particular former flame has quite a lot of controversy surrounding him.

Should Bethenny Frankel’s friends be worried that she’s reunited with such a controversial ex?  The Real Housewives of New York City star was spotted getting super friendly with him during a trip to Miami.  Does this mean the flame has been reignited?  Click-through for all the details.

Shocking! ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Star Bethenny Frankel Reunites With Her Ex

Back to intro
1/6
Last we heard anything from Bethenny, she was planning on expanding her business and creating her own dating app to find the right guy for her after revealing she was single.  Looks like that may be put on pause for now. 
Now it looks like she’s on again with an infamous ex who has a checkered past after they were spotted canoodling in the hot Miami sun.
This ex would be Dennis Shields, who the two had an on and off relationship throughout 2016 and 2017.  Although she confirmed that they were back together during the RHONY reunion in August, they haven’t been spotted out at all since then. 
Friends of Frankel’s encouraged her to stay away from Shields after The New York Post wrote a shocking expose about his company LawCash — which bankrolls lawsuits against the city. 
Although they are hanging out again, sources close to Frankel told Page Six that they are only friends, however others said the pair have continued to be “friends with benefits” and never really split.
Do you think Bethenny is back on with Dennis, or is this more of a friends with benefits situation until she finds the right guy for her?  Sound off in the comments!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS