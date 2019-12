Photo credit: INSTARImages

Scott and Tinsley went public with their proposal in November. Though the couple were previously on-again/off-again for years, the Coupon Cabin CEO was ready to make their relationship more permanent. He popped the question outside of Chicago Water Tower and he was accompanied by festive Christmas Carolers and Tinsley's mom. According to a source, even before Tinsley accepted the proposal, she made the decision to relocate to the Windy City for good. “She is moving for love,” an insider told Us Weekly.