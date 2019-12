Tinsley joined the cast in season nine and has been a staple of the series since 2017. A source told Us Weekly on November 5, just weeks before her engagement, that Tinsley is expected to leave New York and move to Chicago once season 12 of RHONY stops filming because “Scott is proposing soon." Another insider added, “She is moving for love. This is a very happy time in her life right now and everyone is rooting for her and Scott. They have addressed all their issues and no longer want to live without each other. She is very, very happy!”