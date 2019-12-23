Photo credit: Shutterstock

Shortly after the video was uploaded, Rihanna’s fans shared their thoughts. “YOUUUU PLAAYYYYYY TOOOOO MUCHHHHHHHHHH,” one fan wrote. Another jokingly chimed in, “Stop bullying us.” A third stated, “Not a teaser?? Not a snippet? Not a pic of the title of a song or a caption w the title? Not a muted video of the track playing on the computer? Just a video of this dog bouncing his head. You are SICK.”