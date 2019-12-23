Rihanna knows how to poke fun at her fans’ emotions! On Sunday, December 22, the 31-year-old singer teased the Navy in an epic way regarding the release of her upcoming album, R9.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Rihanna knows how to poke fun at her fans’ emotions! On Sunday, December 22, the 31-year-old singer teased the Navy in an epic way regarding the release of her upcoming album, R9.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!