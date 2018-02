In a video shared on Rob’s Snapchat, his baby girl can be heard calling for her "Dada" while standing in her crib.

The reality star’s 15-month-old daughter -- who he shares with his ex, Blac Chyna -- wore a pink outfit and a head of messy curls as she yelled for her father who taped the oh-so-sweet moment.

Since her birth, Rob has shared numerous aw-worthy moments between the two as well as some cute snaps of Dream with his side of the family.

Just last week, the proud dad shared a series of photos of Dream hugging her cousin, North West, 4.

“Awwww GOOD Morning 😇 cousin love 💕 North & Dream 😍😍,” he captioned the sweet images.