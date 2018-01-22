NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Mommy & Me Day

Blac Chyna Cozies Up To Little Dream After Losing In Court To Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner

January 22, 2018 18:53PM by

See the adorable new photos.

by

Blac Chyna was snapped having a mommy & me day with daughter Dream Kardashian in LA on Sunday after losing in court to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The pair visited the park, where the former reality star cozied up to adorable little Dream. Click through our gallery to see the super cute photos!

Blac Chyna Cozies Up To Little Dream After Losing In Court To Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner

Back to intro
1/7
Blac Chyna and her daughter, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian, visited a park in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The 29-year-old showered her little girl with kisses in the adorable new photos.
The model kept it casual in black leggings and a hoodie, while her daughter wore jeans and a pink shirt. The best part of the 1-year-old's outfit though, was her shoes — little Adidas sneakers! So cute!
Chyna recently lost in her court case against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The former reality star accused them of torpedoing her reality show.
It was reported on Thursday that the judge in the case decided to drop Kim and Kris entirely from Blac’s lawsuit, which claimed that the Kardashians tried to ransack her reality show, Rob & Chyna.
Rob and Blac had a custody battle over Dream, which was settled in September, with the two eventually agreeing on joint custody.
How cute are these new photos of Dream and her mommy? Sound off in the comment section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Steve-O Gets Engaged For A Third Time - Find Out Where He Met His New Fiancée!
NEWS