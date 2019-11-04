On Friday, November 1, Rob Kardashian showed off his noticeably slimmer figure in a picture posted to Instagram. Shortly after, fans filled the comments section with praise, which has the reality star, 32, feeling confident.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
On Friday, November 1, Rob Kardashian showed off his noticeably slimmer figure in a picture posted to Instagram. Shortly after, fans filled the comments section with praise, which has the reality star, 32, feeling confident.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!