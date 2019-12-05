trending in REALITY TV

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador may just be two-thirds of the Real Housewives of Orange County‘s infamous Tres Amigas, but they took their friendship to next level during a recent episode of the RHOC After Show. Shannon revealed that she keeps BFF Tamra on retainer to personally trim her nose hairs!

